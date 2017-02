HONG KONG, Sept 24 China's XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd has postponed its planned $1.2 billion Hong Kong stock offering, IFR reported on Saturday citing four sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

XCMG's decision came only a few days after bigger rival Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd pulled its $3.3 billion Hong Kong share offer due to market turmoil.

IFR did not indicate a reason for the delay.

The original size of the IPO was $1.5 billion.

(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Leonora Walet)