(Adds details)
HONG KONG, Sept 24 China's XCMG Construction
Machinery Co Ltd has postponed its planned $1.2
billion Hong Kong stock offering, IFR reported on Saturday,
citing four sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
XCMG's decision came only a few days after bigger rival Sany
Heavy Industry Co Ltd pulled its $3.3 billion Hong
Kong share offer due to market turmoil.
IFR did not indicate a reason for the delay. Bookbuilding of
the offering was originally scheduled to start on Sept. 26, the
report said.
The original size of the IPO was $1.5 billion. XCMG recently
added six more banks to the underwriting team, taking the total
number of banks on the deal to 12, according to IFR.
ABC International, BOC International, BoCom International,
Essence Securities, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and ICBC
International will join BNP Paribas SA , China
International Credit Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG ,
HSBC Holdings Plc , Macquarie Group Ltd
and Morgan Stanley to arrange the float.
On Thursday, Sany Heavy delayed a planned up to $3.3 billion
Hong Kong offering . Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants
Holdings also decided to call off its $95 million Hong Kong IPO
because of market volatility.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Leonora Walet; Editing by
Sugita Katyal)