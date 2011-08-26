HONG KONG Aug 26 XCMG Construction Machinery Co
Ltd is slated to start pre-marketing on Sept. 5 for
an up to $1.5 billion planned share listing in Hong Kong, IFR
reported on Friday.
The Shenzhen-listed company, which makes bulldozers,
excavators and heavy trucks, secured approval from the listing
committee at Hong Kong's stock exchange on Thursday, added IFR,
a Thomson Reuters publication.
The company joins rival Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd
and about 12 other companies that have announced
plans to raise about $11.7 billion in September from share sales
in Hong Kong, the world's biggest IPO market for two years
running. XCMG plans to offer 593 million shares.
China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Morgan Stanley
were hired as joint global coordinators for the deal,
with Credit Suisse Group AG , HSBC Holdings Plc
, Macquarie Group Ltd and BNP Paribas
SA helping to manage the offering.
(Reporting by Jing Song; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Chris Lewis)