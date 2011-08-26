HONG KONG Aug 26 XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd is slated to start pre-marketing on Sept. 5 for an up to $1.5 billion planned share listing in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Friday.

The Shenzhen-listed company, which makes bulldozers, excavators and heavy trucks, secured approval from the listing committee at Hong Kong's stock exchange on Thursday, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The company joins rival Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd and about 12 other companies that have announced plans to raise about $11.7 billion in September from share sales in Hong Kong, the world's biggest IPO market for two years running. XCMG plans to offer 593 million shares.

China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint global coordinators for the deal, with Credit Suisse Group AG , HSBC Holdings Plc , Macquarie Group Ltd and BNP Paribas SA helping to manage the offering. (Reporting by Jing Song; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)