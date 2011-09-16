HONG KONG, Sept 16 XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd has delayed the roadshow for its up to $1.5 billion Hong Kong offering by one week to evaluate market conditions, IFR reported on Friday.

The Shenzhen-listed company, which makes bulldozers, excavators and heavy trucks, was set to start the meetings with investors on Monday, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Morgan Stanley were hired as joint global coordinators for the deal, with Credit Suisse Group AG , HSBC Holdings Plc , Macquarie Group Ltd and BNP Paribas SA helping to manage the offering. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Jing Song; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)