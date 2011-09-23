* Company adds six more banks to underwrite offer

HONG KONG, Sept 23 China's XCMG Construction Machinery Co Ltd has cut the size of its planned Hong Kong stock offering to about $1 billion from $1.5 billion, IFR reported on Friday, a day after bigger rival Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd pulled $3.3 billion offer due to market turmoil.

XCMG intended to sell shares at a discount of up to 15 percent to its A-share reference price, IFR reported, citing sources. Bookbuilding will start on Sept. 26.

XCMG had added six more banks to the underwriting team to ensure that the deal went through, taking the total number of banks on the deal to 12, the report said.

ABC International, BOC International, BoCom International, Essence Securities, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and ICBC International will join BNP Paribas SA , China International Credit Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG , HSBC Holdings Plc , Macquarie Group Ltd and Morgan Stanley to arrange the float.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index fell a further 1.7 percent on Friday, set for the worst week since Oct. 28. The index is now down about 23 percent so far this year.

On Thursday, Sany Heavy delayed a planned up to $3.3 billion Hong Kong offering. . Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants Holdings also decided to call off its $95 million Hong Kong IPO because of market volatility. (Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)