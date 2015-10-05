FRANKFURT Oct 5 German building materials maker Xella has cancelled plans for an initial public offering (IPO) for now due to strong market volatility, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Xella had planned to publish its IPO prospectus on Tuesday and float on the stock exchange on Oct. 20, but wobbly markets prompted the company's owners - Goldman Sachs and buyout group PAI - to rethink the move, the person said.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while PAI was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Alexander Hübner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)