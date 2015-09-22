* CEO says timing good as construction sector recovers

* Xella sell new shares worth 200 mln euros plus existing stock

* Five German companies lining up to join stock market (Adds banker comments, details)

By Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Building materials maker Xella is the latest in a series of German companies to announce plans to float shares on the stock market, seeking to cut debt and allow its owners to take advantage of relatively robust valuations.

The maker of specialised concrete and fireproof building materials, owned by Goldman Sachs and private equity house PAI Partners, said on Tuesday it would sell new shares worth 200 million euros ($223 million).

Xella is hoping to raise a total of roughly 600 million euros in the initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the deal said.

"The timing is good. It looks like the construction sector in many European markets is starting to recover, and we want to profit more from these positive developments," Chief Executive Jan Buck-Emden said.

Xella is the latest German company to announce IPO plans in recent days, following automotive supplier Schaeffler, Bayer's plastics business Covestro and online classifieds group Scout24.

Shipper Hapag-Lloyd is expected later this month to confirm its intention to join the stock market.

Equity markets bankers, however, said that the environment was not ideal, with volatility caused by factors like the China market gyrations and Volkswagen's emissions scandal.

"But large, must-have assets will nevertheless easily find investors," one banker said.

The fact that five large German transactions are on the market simultaneously is unlikely to be a problem.

"Marketing of big share sales is global today. Liquidity is still ample and seeing several large transactions at the same time is no problem, especially as the assets are from different industries and will attract different kinds of funds," another banker said.

Xella is targeting a free float of 40 percent after the listing, although a final stake to be sold will be adjusted according to market conditions, the people familiar with the deal said.

The IPO may value the equity of the company at more than 1.5 billion euros, giving it an enterprise value including debt of up to 2.5 billion euros, they added.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are coordinating the IPO with the help of UBS, UniCredit and Commerzbank. (Additional reporting by Maria Sheahan and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Keith Weir)