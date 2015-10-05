* Xella had planned to publish IPO prospectus on Tuesday - sources

* Xella had planned raising roughly 600 million euros - sources

* Covestro and Schaeffler also cut scale of their market listings (Adds company statement, detail, background)

By Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Oct 5 German building materials maker Xella has suspended plans for a share market flotation for now due to uncertain markets, the company said on Monday.

"Due to the market volatility we need to find a market window which is better than the current one," a company spokesman said.

Xella had planned to publish its prospectus for the initial public offer (IPO) on Tuesday and float on the stock exchange on Oct. 20, but wobbly markets prompted the company's owners - Goldman Sachs and French private equity firm PAI - to postpone it indefinitely, three people familiar with the matter said.

The maker of specialised concrete and fireproof building materials is the first German company to pull an IPO, while two other German groups - Covestro and Schaeffler - have cut the price and volume of their market listings.

Goldman Sachs and PAI declined to comment.

Xella had planned to raise roughly 600 million euros ($672 million) in the IPO, people familiar with the deal said last month, adding that the IPO could have valued the equity of the company at more than 1.5 billion euros, giving it an enterprise value including debt of up to 2.5 billion euros.

At the time Chief Executive Jan Buck-Emden said: "The timing is good. It looks like the construction sector in many European markets is starting to recover, and we want to profit more from these positive developments." ($1 = 0.8932 euros) (Editing by Maria Sheahan, Greg Mahlich)