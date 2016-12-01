(Fixes headline)
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON Dec 1 Banks are lining up around 1.5bn
of leveraged loans to back buyout group Lone Star's acquisition
of Germany-based building materials maker Xella, banking sources
said on Thursday.
Lone Star agreed a deal to buy Xella from PAI Partners and
funds managed by Goldman Sachs' investment arm for around
2.2bn, beating off competition from Bain Capital, Apollo and
Blackstone in an auction launched in September.
Banks including Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley are expected lead the financing, alongside other banks
at various levels such as BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Natixis but
the exact line up is yet to be finalised, the sources said.
The loan is likely to be an all-senior financing and at
1.5bn totals around 5.0 to 5.5 times Xella's approximate 270m
Ebitda.
The loan could be launched for syndication to institutional
investors before the end of the year if the process moves
quickly enough, otherwise it will be one of the first out of the
blocks in January.
Lone Star declined to comment.
"It is a well known, well liked asset in Europe's leveraged
loan market," one of the sources said.
The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of
2017 and comes after a failed attempt to float Xella on the
stock exchange last year.
Xella says it is the world's largest manufacturer of aerated
concrete blocks, calcium-silicate units and high-performance
boards.
The group has 96 production plants in 20 countries and
employs 5,900 staff globally.
(Additional reporting by Hannah Brenton; Editing by Christopher
Mangham)