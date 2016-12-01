BRIEF-Activist investor elliott says welcomes the opportunity to participate in alliance trust buyback
Activist Investor Elliott Says Welcomes The Opportunity To Participate In Alliance Trust
LONDON Dec 1 Private equity group PAI Partners and investment funds managed by Goldman Sachs' investment arm are to sell Germany-based building materials maker Xella to Lone Star, Xella said in a statement on Thursday.
The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2017 and terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, Xella said.
Xella said it is the world's largest manufacturer of aerated concrete blocks, calcium-silicate units, and high-performance boards. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by Lawrence White)
Jan 26 Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centers, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.