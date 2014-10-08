(Repeats without change)

Oct 8 Xero Ltd : * Says announces subscription revenue of NZ$52.0M for the half year ended 30 September 2014 * Says as at HY ended 30 September, co has NZ$170.8 million of cash to fund its growth * Confirms guidance of forecasted subscription revenue growth of approximately 80% on a constant dollar basis for FY 2015 * Source text for Eikon