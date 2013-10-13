WELLINGTON Oct 14 New Zealand software company Xero said on Monday it had raised NZ$180 million($150 million) in new capital from U.S. and New Zealand investors, which it would use to raise its global presence, including expansion in the United States.

It said U.S. investors, which include existing shareholders Matrix Capital Management and Valar Ventures, accounted for NZ$147 million of the raised capital.

The shares were priced at NZ$18.15 per share for 9.92 million shares, representing 8 percent of shares on issue. The company's shares closed at $17.95 on Friday. ($1 = 1.2021 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Alison Williams)