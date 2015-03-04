WELLINGTON, March 4 New Zealand online accounting software developer Xero has pushed back its plans to list on the U.S. share market to early 2016 as fresh capital funding buys transition time for the fast-growing company's new U.S. leadership team.

In an interview with Reuters on Wednesday, Xero CEO Rod Drury said that a U.S. listing would depend on market conditions, the company hitting an annual revenue target of $100 million, and getting its new U.S. executive team announced last week up to speed.

"The primary thing is to get our new U.S. leadership team to do two or three quarters (with the company), so the earliest we would go now is early next year. But there's no hurry," Xero CEO Rod Drury told Reuters in an interview.

Last week, Xero, which produces cloud-based accounting services for small businesses, announced it had raised a total of $110.8 million from U.S. technology venture capital firms, while appointing a new president and board member for its operations in the United States, where it is expanding. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Michael Perry)