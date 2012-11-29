WELLINGTON Nov 30 New Zealand software company
Xero Ltd has raised NZ$60 million ($49 million) from
United States based investors to expansion plans, the company
said on Friday.
It said Valar Ventures was investing NZ$24 million and
Matrix Capital Management NZ$58 million, which included a
purchase of NZ$22 million of shares from Xero's three largest
shareholders.
The shares were bought at NZ$6 each, the 20-day
volume-weighted average price at the time the deal was
negotiated. Xero shares last traded flat at NZ$6.44.
($1=NZ$1.22)
(Gyles Beckford)