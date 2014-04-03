Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WELLINGTON, April 4 New Zealand accounting software developer Xero on Friday said its full-year operating revenue jumped 83 percent on increasing subscriptions, but it expected to post another net loss as it invests in global expansion.
The company, which is expanding aggressively in the United States, said operating revenues came in at NZ$70.1 million ($59.87 million) for the year ended March 31, from NZ$38.4 million a year ago.
Xero said it expected to post a net loss after tax of around NZ$35 million for the year, compared with NZ$14.4 million a year ago. It added it expected strong growth would continue for the foreseeable future. ($1 = 1.1708 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)