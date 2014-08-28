BRIEF-First Solar begins operation of 250 megawatt Moapa Southern Paiute solar project
* First solar begins operation of 250 megawatt moapa southern paiute solar project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Xerox Corp : * SEC says charges two information technology executives, Lynn Blodgett and
kevin kyser, with mischaracterizing resale transactions to increase revenue * SEC says blodgett and kyser, respectively the former CEO and former CFO of
affiliated computer services, agree to pay nearly $675,000 to settle * SEC says affiliated computer services has since been acquired by Xerox Corp
* SEC says the defendants did not admit or deny wrongdoing in agreeing to
settle
* Fp newspapers inc - revenue for three months ended dec 31, 2016 was $20.9 million, a decrease of $2.2 million or 9.7% from same three months in prior year
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.