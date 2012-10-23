Airbus CEO says Pratt & Whitney needs to improve on A320neo engine
PARIS, Feb 22 Airbus said engine maker Pratt & Whitney still had to make an effort to improve on deliveries of engines for the A320neo jet, which were hit by delays last year.
NEW YORK Oct 23 Xerox Corp : * Shares down 4 percent in premarket trading
PARIS, Feb 22 Airbus said engine maker Pratt & Whitney still had to make an effort to improve on deliveries of engines for the A320neo jet, which were hit by delays last year.
MADRID, Feb 22 Spanish utility Iberdrola on Wednesday posted a 5.5 percent increase in full-year core profit (Ebitda) to 7.8 billion euros ($8.2 billion), below a target for a 6 percent increase, after it was hit by the lower value of the pound.
* FY record deposit growth; up 56% year-on-year to £7,951m ($9,780m)