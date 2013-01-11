* Maestri to join Apple as corporate controller
Jan 11 Xerox Corp said Chief Financial
Officer Luca Maestri will leave the company in February to join
Apple Inc as corporate controller.
Xerox, which also said it was on track to meet its
fourth-quarter forecast of adjusted earnings of 28 cents to 30
cents per share, said it had begun an external search for a new
CFO.
Maestri will be with Xerox through the end of February to
help manage the transition.
He joined Xerox as CFO in February 2011 after serving as CFO
of Nokia Siemens Networks from 2008. He also worked
with General Motors Corp.
Maestri took home $3.3 million as compensation for 2011,
according to a regulatory filing.
He replaces Betsy Rafael who retired from Apple in October.
Xerox's margins have been pressured due to investments in
its services business that handles anything from toll systems to
Medicare and brings in more than half its revenue.
The company said in October it would take restructuring
charges as large companies tightened budgets and government had
less funding for projects.
Xerox shares were up 1.5 percent before the bell, after
closing at $7.29 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.