BRIEF-AVIS BUDGET GROUP AND TRAVELPORT EXTEND RELATIONSHIP
* AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC - CO AND TRAVELPORT ANNOUNCED SIGNING OF A NEW, MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT
July 20 Xerox Corp reported lower quarterly profit and revenue as currency effects and weak economic conditions in Europe affected the company's technology business.
Xerox, best known for its office copiers and printers, said on Friday that second-quarter earnings per share were 26 cents, in line with the average analyst expectation and down a penny from a year ago.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $5.5 billion, slightly below average estimates of 5.59 billion. (Reporting By Nicola Leske; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* JOHO CAPITAL LLC REPORTS A 6.2 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CHINA ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2lBlQgr Further company coverage:
* Arrowpoint Asset Management reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kjzGE5) Further company coverage: