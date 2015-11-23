BRIEF-Digital Ally files for potential resale of 800,000 shares of co's common stock
* Files for potential resale of 800,000 shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouLYuY) Further company coverage:
(Changes source from Xerox to Carl Icahn in paragraph 1)
Nov 23 Activist investor Carl Icahn said he had taken a a 7.13 percent stake in Xerox Corp, best known for its printers and copiers.
Icahn said he intends to discuss improving operational performance, pursuing strategic alternatives and the possibility of board representation. (1.usa.gov/1Xacd5o) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Consolidated Edison Inc - CEO John McAvoy's 2016 total compensation was $14.8 million versus $11.0 million in 2015 – SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouNoFs) Further company coverage: