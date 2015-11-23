(Changes source from Xerox to Carl Icahn in paragraph 1)

Nov 23 Activist investor Carl Icahn said he had taken a a 7.13 percent stake in Xerox Corp, best known for its printers and copiers.

Icahn said he intends to discuss improving operational performance, pursuing strategic alternatives and the possibility of board representation. (1.usa.gov/1Xacd5o) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)