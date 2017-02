April 23 Xerox Corp reported a lower quarterly profit as the company's investments in its services business hurt margins.

Net income attributable to Xerox, best-known for its office copiers and printers, fell to $269 million, or 19 cents per share, from $281 million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $5.50 billion. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)