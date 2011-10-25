* Fourth-quarter outlook in line with analyst expectations
* Company bringing in more recurring revenue
* Xerox thriving amid tough macro environment - CFO
* Shares rise 1.6 percent
Oct 25 Xerox Corp (XRX.N) posted a 28 percent
surge in profit after winning more long-term deals to provide
business services to companies, affirming a strategic shift and
easing investors' fears about a slowing European economy.
Signings for services -- or estimated future revenue from
contracts signed during the period -- rose 33 percent to $3.9
billion in the third quarter. That drove its shares 1.6 percent
higher in the afternoon.
Wall Street has been urging Xerox to expand more
aggressively in services, which range from managing payrolls to
data analytics for companies. It sharply enlarged its footprint
there by buying business outsourcing firm ACS for $6.4 billion,
in the biggest takeover in Xerox's 105-year history.
That market offers stability to offset a more volatile
copier and printer business that, while profitable, is
struggling to grow amid budget cuts by corporations across
Europe and the developed world. [ID:nN1E79O03G]
Rival International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) reported
results this month that stoked concerns about lackluster
corporate IT spending and dragged down its shares.
[ID:nN1E79G1JV]
But a stronger services pipeline is helping Xerox weather
the "weak relatively soft and volatile economic environment and
the financial markets," said finance chief Luca Maestri.
"In general, GDP and growth rates have been coming down
during the quarter," he told Reuters in an interview.
Once known for its office copiers, Xerox now only makes 45
percent of its revenue from those kind of products, and that
area is growing slower than Xerox's services business.
CURRENCY IMPACTS
Xerox now expects fourth-quarter earnings of 32 to 35 cents
per share, in line with analysts' estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Xerox expects full-year earnings of
$1.08 to $1.11 per share, which is also in the range of
analysts' forecasts.
The company, which manages the E-ZPass electronic tolling
system in several U.S. states, is signing more business that
provides recurring revenue. It no longer depends solely on
corporate budgets making room for companies to buy new printers
and copiers.
While Maestri argued Xerox has shown it can increase
earnings in a challenging environment and did not lower its
outlook, at least one analyst was worried about Xerox's
exposure to Europe and government budgets.
A quarter of its business comes from governments and it has
many clients in Europe.
"We have concerns about the overall pace of economic
growth, particularly in Europe, and the length of time it takes
to get government contracts signed, given ongoing budgetary
difficulties," said S&P Equity Analyst Dylan Cather."
While Xerox is expanding the services side of its business,
it employed 2,300 fewer workers than last year due to
restructuring. Xerox had 134,200 employees at the end of
September.
Xerox reported earnings per share of 22 cents, up from 17
cents a year earlier, or net income of $320 million, up from
$250 million. Adjusted for various charges, Xerox said it
earned 26 cents per share, beating analysts' average forecast
by a penny.
Total revenue rose 3 percent to $5.58 billion, slightly
ahead of Wall Street analysts' estimates of $5.57 billion.
Revenue was boosted 2 percentage points by stronger foreign
currencies such as the euro, the Russian ruble and the
Brazilian real.
