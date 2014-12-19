Dec 18 Xerox Corp:
* Xerox to sell information technology outsourcing business
to Atos for $1.05 billion
* Xerox says deal with Atos also includes additional
consideration of $50 million; deal expected to close in the
first half of 2015
* Xerox says now expects full-year 2014 gaap earnings per
share from continuing operations of $0.87 - $0.89
* Xerox now sees full-Year 2014 adjusted earnings per share
of $1.04 - $1.06
* Xerox expects initial net after-tax proceeds from the
transaction of approximately $850 million
* Xerox plans to increase its 2015 capital allocation for
repurchasing shares to approximately $1.0 billion
* Xerox plans 2015 capital allocation of up to $900 million
for acquisitions
* Xerox sees full-year 2015 adjusted earnings per share to
$1.05 - $1.11
* Xerox Corp FY 2014 earnings per share view $1.12; fy 2015
earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xerox sees full-year 2015 gaap earnings per share from
continuing operations to $0.88 - $0.94
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka)