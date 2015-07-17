(Corrects to "a software system which can support" from
"provides call centers and document imaging services" in
paragraph 2)
July 17 Xerox Corp said it would revamp
its healthcare IT business and record a related impairment
charge of about $145 mln in the second quarter.
The company said it would discontinue sales of its
integrated eligibility system, a software system which can
support operations in call centers and document imaging.
The healthcare business provides administrative and care
management solutions to state Medicaid programs and government
healthcare programs.
"Going forward, Xerox will focus on managing and completing
the current Health Enterprise implementations, and will be
highly selective in responding to new Medicaid Management
Information System opportunities," the company said in a
statement.
Xerox, which has been shifting its focus to IT services from
making printers and copiers, adjusted its earnings estimate for
the quarter ended June to reflect the charge.
The company said it now expects earnings from continuing
operations of 9-11 cents per share, below its prior guidance of
17-19 cents per share.
Shares of Xerox, which is expected to report second-quarter
results on July 24, were little changed in early trading.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)