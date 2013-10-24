Oct 24 Xerox Corp reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' average estimates due to a 3 percent rise in revenue from its services business, its biggest.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Xerox rose to 26 cents per share in the third quarter, from 25 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 25 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was largely flat at $5.26 billion.