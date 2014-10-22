(Corrects paragraph 4 to show adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share, not 22 cents, compares with analysts' estimate)

Oct 22 Xerox Inc reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by slowing demand in its printing business.

Revenue from the printing business fell 6 percent to $2.02 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Xerox fell to $266 million from $286 million.

On a per-share basis, earnings was 27 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 26 cents.

Revenue fell to $5.12 billion from $5.24 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $5.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Xerox, which has been diversifying away from its printers and copiers, also forecast adjusted earnings of 30-32 cents per share for the current quarter ending Dec. 31.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 31 cents per share.

The company's shares were down about 1 percent at $13.06 in premarket trading. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)