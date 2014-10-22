(Corrects company name in 1st paragraph to Xerox Corp from Xerox Inc. Previous version of the story was corrected to say company reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share, not 22 cents, and compare with analysts' estimate in paragraph 4)

Oct 22 Xerox Corp reported a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by slowing demand in its printing business.

Revenue from the printing business fell 6 percent to $2.02 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Xerox fell to $266 million from $286 million.

On a per-share basis, earnings was 27 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 26 cents.

Revenue fell to $5.12 billion from $5.24 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $5.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Xerox, which has been diversifying away from its printers and copiers, also forecast adjusted earnings of 30-32 cents per share for the current quarter ending Dec. 31.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 31 cents per share.

The company's shares were down about 1 percent at $13.06 in premarket trading. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)