July 24 Xerox Corp's second-quarter
profit was nearly wiped out by a restructuring charge related to
a revamp of its government healthcare business.
Xerox reported net income attributable to the company of $12
million, or 1 cent per share, for the quarter ended June 30,
down from $266 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company recorded net restructuring and asset impairment
charges of $157 million.
Total revenue fell 7 percent to $4.59 billion.
