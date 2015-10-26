UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 6
April 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 67 points at 7,264 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Corrects dateline to Oct 26 from Oct 23)
Oct 26 Xerox Corp reported a 9.6 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by lower printer sales and a strong dollar, and said it would review its operations.
The company reported net loss attributable to shareholders of $34 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $266 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $4.33 billion from $4.80 billion.
Xerox also said on Monday its board had authorized a review of its business portfolio and capital allocation options. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
April 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 67 points at 7,264 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SEOUL, April 6 South Korean prosecutors said on Thursday they have summoned Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin for questioning as a witness in an investigation of an influence-peddling scandal that led to the dismissal and arrest of former president Park Geun-hye.
* Tim Collier appointed as group CFO and to board of DMGT as executive director with effect from 2 May 2017