Oct 8 Xerox Corp said the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating certain
accounting practices at Affiliated Computer Services, which it
bought in 2010 for $5.5 billion.
The investigation is focused on whether revenue from some
ACS equipment resale deals should have been presented on a net
rather than gross basis, primarily before the acquisition, Xerox
said in a regulatory filing. ()
Xerox moved into business services with its purchase of ACS,
the company's biggest deal in its 106-year history. The company
now gets more than half of its revenue from services.
Xerox said the president of its services division had
received a "Wells notice" from SEC staff.
A Wells notice is the document the SEC sends to a firm or
individual when it plans to recommend bringing charges.
Recipients of Wells notices are given a chance to explain why
the SEC should not file a lawsuit.
Xerox said two other individuals, a current employee and a
former employee, have also received Wells notices.
The SEC staff has advised it will not recommend charges
against Xerox, the company said.