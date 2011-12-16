* Melanie, Josh, Chris to sing for $5 million prize
* TV critics say "X Factor" singers, show disappoints
* Fox network says is pleased; renewed show for new season
By Jill Serjeant
LOS ANGELES, Dec 16 American viewers have
chosen the three singers who will compete in the finals of "The
X Factor" after a first season that underwhelmed critics and
raised questions about audience fatigue ahead of returning TV
contests "American Idol" and "The Voice."
Power ballad singer Melanie Amaro, 19, bluesy Josh Krajcik,
30, and troubled rapper Chris Rene, 28, will sing for a $5
million recording contract in next week's two-part finale of
the Fox show.
But after major hype from creator and judge Simon Cowell --
who had initially predicted "X Factor" would replace "American
Idol" as the most-watched show on U.S. television -- the
program's bickering mentor-judges, big production numbers and
flashing lights has left many critics scratching their heads.
"As a viewer, it is agonizing to watch and just so fake
that none of it is compelling, " said Annie Barrett, who covers
"X Factor" for Entertainment Weekly.
"Everything is a gimmick. It is a glossy, shiny version of
a reality show that might give you a seizure because of all the
lasers and lights," Barrett told Reuters.
Thursday's semi-final, in which 20-year-old hopeful Marcus
Canty was eliminated, drew 9.6 million viewers -- below the
audience for a repeat of CBS comedy "The Big Bang Theory" and
less than half the regular audience for "American Idol" earlier
this year.
Fox executives say they are happy with the viewer numbers,
especially among teens, and the show has helped the network
reverse its historically patchy fall ratings in the 18-49
viewer group most coveted by advertisers.
Fox has already ordered a second season for the fall of
2012, calling "X Factor" a "monumental success."
CRYING FOR CROW
Andy Dehnart, editor of realityblurred.com, said that for
all the new tweaks in the singing contest formula, few were for
the better.
"There is no real national buzz about it. I don't think 'X
Factor' has broken through the zeitgeist in the same way as
'American Idol'," said Dehnart.
Indeed, it seems the first season's most memorable moment
came a week ago when bubbly 13-year-old Rachel Crow collapsed
in tears on being sent home, sparking viewer outrage against
judge Nicole Scherzinger.
Whoever wins after public votes are announced next
Thursday, Cowell's hopes of discovering a new global singing
star -- who will be signed to his Sony Music-owned record label
SyCo -- may be dashed.
None of the instantly downloadable songs from this week's
semi-final were in the Top 50 iTunes singles charts on Friday.
"I don't see anyone here who is going to be the next Kelly
Clarkson or Carrie Underwood, which is what the show claimed it
was going to do," said Dehnart.
Barrett said that four months of "X Factor" twice a week
had made her appreciate "American Idol".
But with NBC's surprise hit "The Voice" returning in
February and "Idol's" 11th season beginning in mid-January on
Fox, Americans may soon lose their appetite for lengthy singing
contests.
"I do think there will be some fatigue going into next
season with both 'American Idol' and 'The Voice.' Two nights a
week is a huge commitment," Barrett said.
But Dehnart was more optimistic. "If we are going to see
any kind of fatigue with this kind of show, it is going to show
up now. But I wouldn't be surprised if they all work on their
own level."
(Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)