By Jill Serjeant
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 22 An emotional
Melanie Amaro won the TV singing contest "The X Factor" on
Thursday, earning a $5 million recording contract and closing
the first U.S. season of the heavily hyped Fox show.
Josh Krajcik finished second after a public vote and Chris
Rene came in third after a Christmas-themed, two-hour finale
that also saw performances by Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder,
Leona Lewis and 50 Cent.
Amaro, 19, a ballad singer whose voice has drawn
comparisons to Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, had been
tipped by the four judges to win after delivering a powerful
rendition of Beyonce's hit "Listen" in Wednesday's live show.
On Thursday, she dropped to her knees in prayer and wept
with joy, speechless at her victory.
More than 100,000 people auditioned for a chance to compete
in "The X Factor," which judge and entrepreneur Simon Cowell
brought to American television after making it the most-watched
show in his native Britain.
But the U.S. show has fallen short of the ratings and
critical expectations set up by Cowell this year. It has drawn
an average of 12 million viewers or about half the audience for
long-running singing contest "American Idol" that is also on
Fox.
Amaro gets a $5 million contract with Cowell's Sony
Music-owned record label SyCo and a starring role in a new
commercial from sponsor Pepsi.
"We came here to find a superstar and we found a
superstar," said a delighted Cowell after Amaro won the
contest.
Krajcik, 30, a bluesy rock singer who worked in a burrito
restaurant before joining the show, also congratulated Amaro.
"Melanie deserves it. She has a wonderful voice. I have had
such an incredible experience. I got to be myself and sing what
I wanted to sing. I couldn't be happier," Krajcik said.
Rene, 28, a recovering drug addict and rapper whose
original song "Young Homies" has been a YouTube hit, was
eliminated at the halfway point of Thursday's live show.
All three contestants had performed two songs apiece on
Wednesday. Host Steve Jones did not reveal the number of votes
cast by the public by phone, text message, Twitter and online.
"I feel amazing that I got to do this, that I am here,"
Rene said. "I got to touch a lot of people's hearts out here."
"The X Factor" will return for a second U.S. season in the
fall of 2012.
(Editing by John O'Callaghan)