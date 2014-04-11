UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 China's Xiake Color Spinning Co Ltd
* Says has 5 new legal cases between April 3-11, it and units have overdue loans totalling 357.5 million yuan ($57.55 million)as of April 11
* Says preliminary 2013 net loss at 349.7 million yuan versus net profit of 68.8 million yuan year earlier
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hew48v; link.reuters.com/jew48v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2125 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources