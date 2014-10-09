UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 9 Xiake Color Spinning Co Ltd
* Says one of its creditors applies to local court to put Xiake into restructuring
* Says whether the court would accept the creditor's application is still uncertain
* Says unit unable to pay debts due, is working on solutions
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tFb2GL
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources