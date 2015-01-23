Jan 23 Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic Co Ltd

* Says expects 2014 net loss to narrow to 230.3 million yuan ($36.98 million) versus net loss of 349.1 million yuan year ago

* Says faces delisting risk warning after expected to post net loss for second year in 2014

