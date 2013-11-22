Nov 22 Xiamen Insight Investment Co Ltd

* Says plans private placement to acquire the entire stake of Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earth New Material Co Ltd

* Says to issue 117.7 million shares at 9.40 yuan ($1.54) per share

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/rup84v

