BRIEF-CME Group says total open interest of 123.1 mln contracts on March 9, 2017
* CME Group Inc says a total open interest of 123.1 million contracts on march 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 22 Xiamen Insight Investment Co Ltd
* Says plans private placement to acquire the entire stake of Ganzhou Chenguang Rare Earth New Material Co Ltd
* Says to issue 117.7 million shares at 9.40 yuan ($1.54) per share
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/rup84v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0932 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
MILAN, March 10 Italian toll road operator Atlantia expects to receive binding offers for a minority stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) by mid-April, its CEO said on Friday.
NEW YORK, March 10 Jurors in Manhattan federal court on Friday prepared to weigh charges against a Florida software engineer and a New Jersey pastor accused of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange escape scrutiny.