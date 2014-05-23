BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds new project in Bangalore
* Says adds new project in Bangalore Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nDHTjL) Further company coverage:
May 23 Xiamen ITG Group Corp Ltd
* Says property unit win bid for a piece of land in Hefei city for 731.3 million yuan ($117.29 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zat59v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2350 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
OTTAWA, March 15 Lending activity to small Canadian businesses edged down in January, though borrowing by larger firms accelerated, data showed on Wednesday, pointing to an economy that is still recovering from an oil price shock two years ago.
MADRID, March 15 Spain's bank bailout fund told nationalised lenders Bankia and Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) on Wednesday to begin a merger process which it said was best option to recover public aid pumped in to the struggling banks.