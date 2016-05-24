May 24 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co., Ltd.:

* Says it issued 2016 first tranche of super short-term debentures, worth of 500 million yuan

* Says term of 180 days and coupon rate of 3.24 percent

* Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. served as main underwriter

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GxXFmuZk

