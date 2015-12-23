UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 Xiamen Overseas Chinese Electronic :
* Says to establish three wholly owned subsidiaries in Shanghai and Xiamen, each with a registered capital of 10 million yuan
* Says new subsidiaries will be engaged in investment management and equity investment business
Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2podbt
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.