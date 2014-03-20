March 20 Xiamen Tungsten Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 150 million shares at 20.23 yuan ($3.26)per share in private placement

* Nanjing Gaoke says to subscribe to Xiamen Tungsten's A-shares issue for 202.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tan77v

link.reuters.com/van77v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)