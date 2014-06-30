Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 30 XiAn Longi Silicon Materials Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 1.96 billion yuan ($315.95 million) in private placement of shares
* Says shares to resume trading on July 1
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1r5999v; bit.ly/1ohAQIV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2036 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)