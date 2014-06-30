June 30 XiAn Longi Silicon Materials Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.96 billion yuan ($315.95 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on July 1

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1r5999v; bit.ly/1ohAQIV

