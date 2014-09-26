Sept 26 XiAn Minsheng Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire commercial properties for a combined 1.86 billion yuan (303.59 million US dollar) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 620 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 29

(1 US dollar = 6.1266 Chinese yuan)