Feb 9 XiAn Minsheng Group Co Ltd

* Say to acquire commercial properties via cash, share issue

* Says revises the acquisition price to 1.78 billion yuan ($284.83 million) from 1.86 billion yuan

* Says revises private placement plan, to raise up to 445 million yuan from up to 620 million yuan ($1 = 6.2493 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/190QTrR; bit.ly/1ERq2vb

