UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Beijing Xiangeqing Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 3.6 billion yuan ($578.03 million) by private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/zeb39v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2280 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources