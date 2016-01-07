Jan 6 Xiamen Xiangyu :

* Says completed the issue of 134.5 million A shares at 11.15 yuan per share, for 1.5 billion yuan via private placement to seven companies

* Says top shareholder Xiangyu Group's stake decreased to 53.3 percent from 59 percent

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2vfH03

(Beijing Headline News)