Fitch Rates Humana's Planned Issuance 'BBB (EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB(EXP)' rating to Humana Inc.'s (HUM) planned offering of senior unsecured notes, likely in a mix of 10- and 30-year maturities approximating $1 billion. The ratings are equivalent to Fitch's ratings on HUM's outstanding senior unsecured notes. The Outlook on HUM's 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is Stable. Fitch anticipates HUM using the proceeds from the planned issue