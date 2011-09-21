HONG KONG, Sept 21 Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants Holdings said it would not proceed with its initial public offering in Hong Kong, becoming the latest company to shelve plans to go public in a market struggling to find a floor.

The company, which was to be listed under the stock symbol "1157" on the Hong Kong stock exchange, cited "excessive market volatility" and said in an exchange filing it would refund money to those investors who had applied for the IPO.

The news comes a day after China's Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd delayed the retail portion of its planned $3.3 billion Hong Kong share offering, saying it needs more time to meet institutional investors before pricing the deal. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)