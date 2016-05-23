May 23 Shandong Xiantan Co Ltd :

* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment

* Says the co adjusts issue price to no less than 24.79 yuan per share from no less than 24.89 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to 33.8 million shares

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/63gDEJ

