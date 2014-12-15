* Net was 347.5 mln yuan, revenue 26.6 bln yuan
* Operating margin was 1.8 pct vs Samsung's 18.7 pct
* Xiaomi investing to build ecosystem of connected devices
* Results featured in filing of company Xiaomi part-owns
By Gerry Shih
BEIJING, Dec 15 Privately owned Xiaomi
Technology Ltd Co booked 347.5 million yuan ($56
million) in net profit last year, according to a regulatory
filing that showed the world's No.3 smartphone maker grappling
razor-thin margins.
The figure casts new light on the growth of a company that
reached third place in just four years thanks to handsets lauded
for balancing quality and affordability. Only this month did
momentum finally stall when a patent challenge in India halted
sales.
Valued by private investors at more than $10 billion, Xiaomi
recorded revenue of 26.6 billion yuan and an operating margin of
just 1.8 percent.
A Xiaomi spokeswoman confirmed the accuracy of the filing,
but said it did not cover the entirety of Xiaomi's business.
"They're growing so fast and so lean, I wouldn't be
surprised even if they were losing money," said Forrester
Research analyst Bryan Wang. "The current market is so
competitive that I don't think it's sustainable without
consolidation."
Xiaomi brands itself an "Internet company" that eschews
traditional marketing and sells hardware at low prices as a
distribution channel for its real moneymaker: software and
services.
But the financial strain of such a business model, and
whether Xiaomi can generate sustainable profit, has been a
subject of long-running speculation in the technology industry.
All but leading smartphone makers Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Apple Inc are likely to see
profitability dwindle in coming years due to pricing pressure
from low-margin companies like Xiaomi, Fitch Ratings said last
month.
Samsung's mobile division reported an operating margin of
18.7 percent last year, whereas Apple reported 28.7 percent for
the business year ended September 2013. LG Electronics Inc's
mobile business posted a margin of just 0.5 percent.
South Korea's LG lost its position as the world's
third-biggest smartphone maker during the third quarter of this
year when Xiaomi claimed a global market share of 5.6 percent,
according to Strategy Analytics.
Xiaomi's financial results were included in a filing made on
Monday to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange by Midea Group Co Ltd
. Xiaomi bought 1.3 percent of the electrical
appliance manufacturer for 1.27 billion yuan.
Xiaomi has been investing heavily in such companies with the
aim of building an ecosystem of Internet-connected devices and
appliances to extend its reach beyond smartphones.
The filing also revealed Chairman and Chief Executive Lei
Jun claims 77.8 percent ownership of the company he co-founded
in 2010, while unnamed shareholders split the remainder.
($1 = 6.1885 Chinese yuan renminbi)
