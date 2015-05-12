BEIJING May 12 Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi
Inc waded into China's red hot online finance arena on Monday
with a new money market fund to compete against the likes of
tech rivals Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings
.
Dubbed "Huoqi Bao", Xiaomi's new personal finance service
will offer deposit rates higher than traditional Chinese banks
and will be accessible via an app to be bundled with Xiaomi
handsets.
The service, a collaboration between Xiaomi and E Fund
Management, one of China's largest wealth managers, will expand
into offering personal lending and securities brokerage in the
near future, Xiaomi said.
The money market fund Xiaomi is offering has recently
generated annualized returns on deposits of 4.5 percent. Xiaomi
was the second-most popular phone maker in China behind Apple
Inc during the first quarter of 2015, according to IDC.
The formation of Huoqi Bao pits Xiaomi against Alibaba,
Tencent and Baidu Inc, Internet giants that have shaken
up China's financial services market in just two years.
Launched in 2013, Alibaba's Yu'e Bao said it had amassed 578
billion yuan ($93 billion) in assets by the end of 2014, placing
it in a rarefied tier of funds run by the likes of Vanguard.
Tencent has said its Licaitong product launched in 2014 now
has 100 billion yuan under management.
($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi)
